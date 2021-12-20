Left Menu

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27 -source

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 20-12-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 10:01 IST
Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27 -source
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Monday the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 27, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court had been due to rule on charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers, which carry maximum penalties of three years and a year in jail, respectively. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the judge did not give a reason for the deferral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

