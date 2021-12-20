MBBS intern dies by suicide

An MBBS intern working at a private hospital in the city allegedly died by suicide at her apartment here on Sunday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Gaikwad (25), who hails from Bidar. She was staying with a friend in an apartment at Kuthar near here and they were staying in separate rooms. The incident came to light when the friend did not get any response when she called her over phone. She rushed to the apartment to see Vaishali hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sources said personal issues might have been the reason behind the extreme step. Ullal police have registered a case and investigation is on.

