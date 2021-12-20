GIS-Based ‘Automatic Water Supply System’ for citizens of Cantonment Boards launched

The GIS-Based 'Automatic Water Supply System' for citizens of Cantonment Boards has been launched recently by Raksha Mantri Shri. Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Defence Estates Day 2021.

The module of GIS based Water Supply system for Cantonment Boards has been developed by Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo informatics (BISAG) under the guidance of Defence Secretary and Director General of Defence Estates, Delhi.

It is easy and fast application to provide water connection to the citizens of Cantonment. It is completely automated which :-

a) Provides facility to its citizen to identify the location of water supply connection.

b) It automatically determines nearest water pipeline.

b) Also capacity of all water supply lines have been defined.

c) It calculates distance based on the location and;

d) Amount payable by the Applicant including connection charges can be paid online.

The module further facilitates sanction for water connection online. Once the system issues sanction, the concerned Department in Cantt Board will ensure actual water connection within given time-lines. The system is highly user friendly, efficient and transparent.

This GIS System is first of its kind in the country. It is based on "minimum government and supports the concept of "maximum governance" as there is no manual intervention for clearance/sanction of the water connection.

In conventional Water Supply System, citizens apply to the local bodies and the application is processed which takes time. The charges are required to be deposited offline and no time period is defined for grant of water connection. BISAG has successfully implemented the GIS module and its integration with e-Chhawani portal is done by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Defence Estates Day was celebrated on 16th December 2021 by Director General, Defence Estates.

(With Inputs from PIB)