Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack - Nournews

Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military maneuver that started on Sunday, our news added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)