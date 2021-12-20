Left Menu

Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack - Nournews

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:55 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military maneuver that started on Sunday, our news added.

