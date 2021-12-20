UK Deputy PM Raab: We can't make guarantees on further restrictions

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he couldn't make any guarantees when asked whether the government would impose further restrictions before Christmas to control the spread of COVID-19.

"I just can't make hard and fast guarantees," Raab told Sky News, stressing that ministers would continue to review the latest available data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)