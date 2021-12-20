Left Menu

Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depends on Riyadh's "seriousness"

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:10 IST
Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depends on Riyadh's "seriousness"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's "seriousness".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021