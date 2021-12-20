In Gr Noida with juvenile cousin sister, man killed by her brothers

A 25-year-old man, who had come to Delhi NCR with his juvenile cousin sister from Fatehpur district, was found dead along a highway in Greater Noida, police officials said on Monday.

The juvenile was also found injured and unconscious when the two were spotted by the police in Beta 2 area of Greater Noida on Sunday evening, the officials said, adding she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Two brothers of the girl have been arrested from Fatehpur over their alleged involvement in the murder," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar said.

Officials privy to the probe said the exact reason behind the episode was yet to be ascertained.

On Sunday evening, during patrolling, a police response vehicle (PRV) of the local police had spotted the injured girl and a man's body in the bushes near it, Kumar said.

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital. Later she told the police that they were cousins and hailed from a village in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. They had left home to travel to Delhi and had then visited Noida and Greater Noida, the officer said.

"The girl's brothers had intercepted the duo at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The brothers on pretext of talking to them, took the duo to an isolated spot and engaged in violence. The brothers left, leaving their injured sister and the cousin behind," Kumar said.

The cousin, identified as Raju, subsequently died of injuries, while the girl fell unconscious, according to the DCP.

An FIR has been lodged at the Beta 2 police station on charge of murder, among others, and the accused brothers have been arrested from their hometown by the local Fatehpur police, he said.

The accused are being brought to Gautam Buddh Nagar and other evidence in the case is also being gathered for further legal proceedings, he added.

