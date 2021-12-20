Left Menu

Chinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 billion yuan for tax evasion

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A top Chinese social media influencer 1.34 billion yuan has been fined ($210 million) for tax evasion.

Viya was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, the Hangzhou tax bureau said in a post on its website on Monday. ($1 = 6.3782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

