Chinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 billion yuan for tax evasion

A top Chinese social media influencer 1.34 billion yuan has been fined ($210 million) for tax evasion.

Viya was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, the Hangzhou tax bureau said in a post on its website on Monday. ($1 = 6.3782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

