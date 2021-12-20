Left Menu

Celebrations held in Panaji to mark 60 years of Goa's liberation

To mark 60 years of Goa's liberation, Diamond Jubilee celebrations were held in Panaji on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:56 IST
PM Modi at Diamong jubilee celebratins of Goa Liberation Day. [Photo/PIB]. Image Credit: ANI
To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the martyr's memorial, Azad Maidan. A 100 men tri-service Guard of Honour was presented during the ceremony and buglers played 'The Last Post'.

The Prime Minister also witnessed a Parade of Sails by boats of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and civil agencies; and a flypast by aircraft of the Indian Navy, from the Miramar beach. The Diamond Jubilee events were coordinated by the Indian Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area. (ANI)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

