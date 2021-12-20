Left Menu

Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its Paper 1 discussed with its five associate members on Monday.Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:10 IST
The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with its five associate members on Monday.

Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. This is the first time that seats have been proposed for STs in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The associate members -- five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- attended the meeting. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those who attended the meeting. The Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.

