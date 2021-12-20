Left Menu

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in 'Panama Papers' leak case 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:30 IST
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in 'Panama Papers' leak case 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, official sources said on Monday.

The 48-year-old daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan is being questioned by the agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Dubbed 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them are stated to be holding valid overseas accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021