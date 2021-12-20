Sudan doctors' committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday

A Sudanese doctors' committee said on Monday that one person had been shot dead in protests the day before in the Sharg al-Nile area, across the river from the capital Khartoum.

Hundreds of thousands of people staged protests in Khartoum on Sunday against a military coup that took place on Oct. 25, drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)