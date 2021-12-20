Left Menu

Five of a family found dead in Haryana's Hisar

All five members of a family, including three teenaged children, were found dead on Monday in their home in Haryanas Hisar district.The family hailed from Nangthala village under Agroha police station in the district.Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the head of the family committed suicide after murdering his wife and children.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:34 IST
Five of a family found dead in Haryana's Hisar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All five members of a family, including three teenaged children, were found dead on Monday in their home in Haryana's Hisar district.

The family hailed from Nangthala village under Agroha police station in the district.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the head of the family committed suicide after murdering his wife and children. The body of Ramesh Kumar (43) was found lying on the road outside the house while bodies of his wife Savita (35), two daughters Anushka (14) and Deepika (12) and son Keshav (10) were found inside the house, the police said.

After spotting Ramesh's body on Monday morning, villagers informed the police which rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Agroha Medical College for post-mortem. They said a probe has been launched into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021