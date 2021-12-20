UK Supreme Court allows in part appeal by Venezuela's Guaido in central bank gold case

Britain's Supreme Court on Monday ruled to allow in part an appeal by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in a case over whether he or President Nicolas Maduro controls over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England.

The court, in a press release, said a previous statement by Britain's government "was a clear and unequivocal recognition of Mr Guaido as President of Venezuela."

