UK Supreme Court allows in part appeal by Venezuela's Guaido in central bank gold case

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: geograph.org.uk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Supreme Court on Monday ruled to allow in part an appeal by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in a case over whether he or President Nicolas Maduro controls over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England.

The court, in a press release, said a previous statement by Britain's government "was a clear and unequivocal recognition of Mr Guaido as President of Venezuela."

