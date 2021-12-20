Mumbai cops arrest man with four country-made pistols
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:09 IST
The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 20-year-old man from suburban Dahisar and seized four country-made pistols and two cartridges from his possession, an official said on Monday.
The man, identified as Aditya Thavkar, is a resident of Nagpur in east Maharashtra. He was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a tip-off that he was coming to Kundan Nagar area in Dahisar to deliver the pistols, he said. A case was registered under various sections of the Arms Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
