Mumbai cops arrest man with four country-made pistols

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 20-year-old man from suburban Dahisar and seized four country-made pistols and two cartridges from his possession, an official said on Monday.

The man, identified as Aditya Thavkar, is a resident of Nagpur in east Maharashtra. He was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a tip-off that he was coming to Kundan Nagar area in Dahisar to deliver the pistols, he said. A case was registered under various sections of the Arms Act.

