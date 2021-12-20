Aircel Maxis: Delhi Court grants day's exemption to P Chidambaram from personal appearance

A Delhi Court on Monday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to former Union minister P Chidambaram in corruption and money laundering cases filed against him and his son Karti by the CBI and ED in relation to the Aircel Maxis deal.

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted the relief to Chidambaram after his lawyer Arshdeep Singh informed the court that he was not able to appear before it since he had a preplanned travelling schedule.

The court allowed his exemption application for the day, noting that he was granted anticipatory bail in the matter earlier.

Meanwhile, the court directed Karti, also out on anticipatory bail in the matter, to file an application seeking regular bail after he appeared before it.

The court also directed the probe agencies to supply copies of the charge sheet and documents to the accused and their lawyers.

The agencies has arrayed several individuals and firms as accused in the charge sheet.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them after the court took cognizance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter.

Earlier, the court had directed the CBI and the ED to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as finance minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.

