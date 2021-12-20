Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:17 IST
Pradeep Kumar Rawat to be India's new envoy to China
Senior diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat was on Monday appointed as India's next Ambassador to China.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1990 batch, Rawat is currently serving as Indian envoy to the Netherlands.

''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Rawat will succeed Vikram Misri.

Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.

He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Rawat served as Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020. He speaks fluent Mandarin.

