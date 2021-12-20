Left Menu

J-K man found dead in Greater Kailash flat

A 36-year-old man was found dead at his rented house in South Delhis Greater Kailash area on Monday, police said.The deceased, identified as Rahul Thakur, hailed from Jammu Kashmir and worked at Delhi Haat Art Gallery, they said.Police suspect the victim was smothered, however, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through a post mortem report which is awaited.On Monday, around 9.40 am, we got a PCR call from the owner of flat at Greater Kailash about the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:59 IST
J-K man found dead in Greater Kailash flat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man was found dead at his rented house in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Thakur, hailed from Jammu & Kashmir and worked at 'Delhi Haat Art Gallery', they said.

Police suspect the victim was smothered, however, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through a post mortem report which is awaited.

''On Monday, around 9.40 am, we got a PCR call from the owner of flat at Greater Kailash about the incident. When police reached the spot, a man, who was identified as Rahul Thakur, was found lying unconscious inside the flat," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaikar said.

According to police, Thakur lived with his mother Anita in the house which he had rented a month ago. They said the mother of the deceased had left for their native place in Jammu & Kashmir 3-4 days back. ''We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and all angles are being probed including that of personal enmity,'' the officer said.

Three mobile phones have been found from the spot, she said, adding all the CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime have been analysed and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021