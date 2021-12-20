Left Menu

J-K delimitation commission proposes 43 seats for Jammu, 47 for Kashmir

The Delimitation Commission of Jammu and Kashmir during its meeting on Monday proposed the allocation of Assembly seats in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:07 IST
J-K delimitation commission proposes 43 seats for Jammu, 47 for Kashmir
Visuals from the meeting of Delimitation Commission in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delimitation Commission of Jammu and Kashmir during its meeting on Monday proposed the allocation of Assembly seats in Kashmir and Jammu regions. According to sources close to the developments, the panel proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley.

With this, the total Assembly seats in the Jammu region mounted to 43 and in the Kashmir region it rose to 47, sources informed. The panel held its second meeting at Ashok Hotel in the national capital on Monday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting. The Delimitation Commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

