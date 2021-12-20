Left Menu

Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:11 IST
Rebellious Tigrayan forces fighting the central government are withdrawing from neighbouring regions in northern Ethiopia, Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, said on Monday. "We hope that by (us) withdrawing, the international community will do something about the situation in Tigray as they can no longer use as an excuse that our forces are invading Amhara and Afar," Getachew told Reuters.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

