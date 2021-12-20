Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson
- Country:
- Kenya
Rebellious Tigrayan forces fighting the central government are withdrawing from neighbouring regions in northern Ethiopia, Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, said on Monday. "We hope that by (us) withdrawing, the international community will do something about the situation in Tigray as they can no longer use as an excuse that our forces are invading Amhara and Afar," Getachew told Reuters.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says
Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says
US, UK, Canada concerned by Tigrayans arrested without charge in Ethiopia
Witnesses say Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia retook Lalibela, UN Heritage site
As government offensive pushes forward, scars of war dot Ethiopia's Amhara region