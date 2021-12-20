Left Menu

Truck runs into US military convoy on German highway

A truck ran into a US military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. The US military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.Further details werent immediately available.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

A truck ran into a US military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident.

The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The US military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.

Further details weren't immediately available.

