Omicron matter of concern, urging tourists to come after getting vaccinated: Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the Omicron variant is a matter of concern and urged tourists to come after getting fully vaccinated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the Omicron variant is a matter of concern and urged tourists to come after getting fully vaccinated. Speaking to ANI, CM Jairam Thakur said, "Omicron is a matter of concern. Himachal Pradesh has done good work as far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned. In a way we can say that it is a fully vaccinated state. I hope that the variant will not have much of an impact on the state."

He added that a lot of tourists come to Himachal Pradesh on the occasions of Christmas and New Year. "We have asked the administration to regulate the crowd and do not let it get overcrowded. We have also urged tourists to come after getting vaccinated and follow COVID-19 norms." India has so far reported over 100 cases of the Omicron.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

