Man murdered in Ulhasnagar, 2 women held, 2 accused on the run

Two women were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said.

Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), said the body of Ananad Shetty was found near Ulhasnagar police station in the early hours of the day, following which two women were arrested while a hunt was on for two others, both of whom are history-sheeters.

The murder may have taken place due to a family dispute, he said, adding that Ulhasnagar Central police station was carrying out further probe.

