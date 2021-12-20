Maha: Woman held for looting gold worth Rs 3.47 lakh from train passenger

A 31-year-old woman was arrested from Diva in Thane for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 3.47 lakh from a passenger inside a crowded suburban train, police said on Monday.

The theft had taken place between Diva and Thane around 9:30am on December 7 and checking of the CCTV footage revealed that a woman had followed the victim from the platform right into the crowded train, said Railway police crime branch senior inspector Gajendra Patil.

He identified the accused as Bhakti Bhushan Parab, adding that post her arrest on December 17, looted ornaments worth Rs 3.43 lakh had been recovered.

