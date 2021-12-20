Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to discuss COVID-19 situation with senior ministers

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:02 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of his senior ministers at 1400 GMT on Monday to discuss the latest COVID-19 situation, his spokesman said, and will update the public if any further restrictions are needed.

"At this point we are still monitoring the data and keeping a very close eye on it," Johnson's spokesman said when asked about the possibility of further restrictions. "We will update the public if if there are any further measures required, at the earliest possible opportunity."

