Left Menu

Delhi court convicts wedding organiser for flouting COVID-19 norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:11 IST
Delhi court convicts wedding organiser for flouting COVID-19 norms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has convicted a wedding organiser for flouting COVID-19 norms by allowing a gathering of more than 50 people at the function in 2020, where none of the guests wore masks or maintained social distancing.

Allegations against convict Sunil Narula were that he organised the marriage function at his farmhouse in Delhi's Nawada Housing Complex on December 11, 2020, where he allowed more than 50 people without following the prescribed rules.

On a complaint filed by his neighbour, two police officers went to the farmhouse, where they saw that none of the guests wore masks and no social distancing norms were followed by the farmhouse owner.

The police said the function was in violation of the order passed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub Division Najafgarh, dated November 5, 2020.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Kumar Meena held Narula guilty for the offence under section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), noting that he failed to produce the defence evidence against the evidence of the prosecution.

The maximum punishment under this Section entails a jail term of up to six months and a fine.

"The evidence furnished by prosecution inspires the confidence of this court. The witness has given consistent testimony and there is no reason to doubt the same," the judge stated in the judgment.

During the trial, the convict had told the court that he was falsely implicated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021