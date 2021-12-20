Left Menu

Man from Madhya Pradesh arrested in Thane with firearms

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:18 IST
Man from Madhya Pradesh arrested in Thane with firearms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested in Thane district along with two firearms and live cartridges, police said on Monday.

Officials of the Mumbra police station nabbed the man, Vishal Mangilal Pawar, on December 18 following a tip-off, API Krupali Borse said.

A search led to the recovery of two India-made revolvers and six live cartridges, having a combined value of Rs 66,000, from him, she said.

The man was in Thane to sell the firearms and the cartridges, Borse said, further probe was on.

He was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him in police custody till December 24, the API said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021