TN govt considering plea for parole to Nalini, Madras High Court informed

Chennai, Dec 20 PTI The Tamil Nadu government was considering granting parole to Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Madras High Court was informed on Monday.State Public Prosecutor Mohammed Hassan Jinnah told this to the Division Bench of Justices P N Prakash and R Hemalatha when a petition from Padma, mother of Nalini, came up for further hearing today.In her petition, Padma had stated she was suffering from various illnesses and wanted her daughter to be by her bedside.

In her petition, Padma had stated she was suffering from various illnesses and wanted her daughter to be by her bedside. In this connection, she had sent several representations to the State government to grant parole for one month to her daughter, but to no avail.

Jinnah told the judges the plea was under the active consideration of the government and prayed them to grant some more time to apprise the court.

Granting three more days, the judges posted the matter for December 23.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, near here, by a suicide bomber of the LTTE. Seven people -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini -- are serving life term in connection with the assassination.

