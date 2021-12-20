PILs challenge Maha decision to lift liquor ban in Chandrapur

Several public interest litigations have been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to revoke a liquor ban imposed in April, 2015 in Chandrapur district.

The petitions, filed by Dr Abhay Bang, former MLA WS Chatap and a few tribals, have challenged the decision of the state cabinet as well as a consequent circular dated June 8, 2021 repealing the ban on the sale of liquor imposed in Chandrapur.

The petitions came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik on Monday.

Bang's counsel Rafiq Dada and advocate Uday Warunjikar told HC Chandrapur is a tribal area and if liquor is allowed then people there would get addicted, and in such cases women and children are the worst affected.

After hearing the matter briefly, the court noted that the Nagpur bench has the jurisdiction to hear this matter. Dada, however, told HC the decision (to revoke the ban) was taken in Mumbai.

Chief Justice Datta said all decisions are taken in Mumbai as Mantralaya is situated here but the effects of this particular decision is in Chandrapur and, hence, the Nagpur bench should hear the matter.

The court directed for the petition to be placed before the administrative side of HC which would then pass appropriate orders.

In June this year, the Maharashtra government took a decision to repeal a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur district, and had claimed this was based on the recommendations of a committee.

The state government then issued a circular ordering that earlier liquor licenses in the district be restored.

The petitioners have claimed the reasons cited in the cabinet decision to lift prohibition in Chandrapur were not only false and incorrect, but are irrelevant and extraneous to the decision, rendering it arbitrary, unreasonable and baseless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)