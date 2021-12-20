Left Menu

Cab driver found dead with bullet wound in Gurugram

The deceased was found in a vacant plot and was identified as Hariom, a resident of Barani village in Jhajjar district, they said.Manmohan, brother of the deceased, told police that his brother Hariom worked as a taxi driver with Ola and had been living as a tenant in Islampur village for the last few years.

20-12-2021
Cab driver found dead with bullet wound in Gurugram
A 30-year-old cab driver was found dead on Monday in sector 38 area of Gurugram with a bullet wound in his forehead, police here said. The deceased was found in a vacant plot and was identified as Hariom, a resident of Barani village in Jhajjar district, they said.

Manmohan, brother of the deceased, told police that his brother Hariom worked as a taxi driver with Ola and had been living as a tenant in Islampur village for the last few years. He said his brother was married but lived separate from his wife. A case was registered on Manmohan's complaint at Sadar Police Station under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25, 54, and 59 of Arms Act, police said. "The motive behind the murder is not ascertained yet. We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem today and probe is on," sub inspector Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

