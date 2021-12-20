Left Menu

Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to five years in prison -judicial source

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, a judicial source said, after being tried on charges of spreading fake news.

Blogger Mohamed Ibrahim and lawyer Mohamed El-Baqer, who faced the same charges, were sentenced to four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

