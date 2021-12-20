Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to five years in prison -judicial source
Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, a judicial source said, after being tried on charges of spreading fake news.
Blogger Mohamed Ibrahim and lawyer Mohamed El-Baqer, who faced the same charges, were sentenced to four years.
