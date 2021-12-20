Left Menu

U.S. Customs bans Malaysian glove maker Brightway over alleged labour abuses

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has placed an import ban on Malaysian glove manufacturer Brightway Group for suspected forced labour practices, it said in a statement Monday.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:46 IST
U.S. Customs bans Malaysian glove maker Brightway over alleged labour abuses
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has placed an import ban on Malaysian glove manufacturer Brightway Group for suspected forced labour practices, it said in a statement Monday. The agency issued a withhold release order, instructing U.S. ports of entry to detain disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by three companies in the group - Brightway Holdings, Laglove and Biopro - from Monday.

The action was taken based on "information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labour in that entity's manufacturing operations," it said. Brightway was not immediately available for comment.

CBP said it identified 10 of the 11 International Labour Organization's indicators of forced labor during its investigation into Brightway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021