Man held for attacking police party, helping accused escape in Rajasthan village

A man was arrested allegedly for attacking a police party and helping escape a wanted criminal from its custody in Nagaur district, police here said on Monday. Three police personnel received minor injuries in the incident, Khinvsar Police Station SHO Gopal Krishan said.

A team led by the SHO had gone to Thambadiya village on Sunday in search of Babulal Baindada, who was wanted in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The team nabbed Baindada and was taking him to the police vehicle through an agriculture field, when Baindada's elder brother Kishnaram and others drove a Jeep towards the policemen in order to hit them. They attacked the policemen and managed to free Babulal, the SHO said.

One man identified as Mahipal, who had alerted Babulal and his brother about the police movement, has been arrested and others are being looked for, he added.

