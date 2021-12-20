Left Menu

Man held for attacking police party, helping accused escape in Rajasthan village

They attacked the policemen and managed to free Babulal, the SHO said.One man identified as Mahipal, who had alerted Babulal and his brother about the police movement, has been arrested and others are being looked for, he added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:56 IST
Man held for attacking police party, helping accused escape in Rajasthan village
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested allegedly for attacking a police party and helping escape a wanted criminal from its custody in Nagaur district, police here said on Monday. Three police personnel received minor injuries in the incident, Khinvsar Police Station SHO Gopal Krishan said.

A team led by the SHO had gone to Thambadiya village on Sunday in search of Babulal Baindada, who was wanted in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The team nabbed Baindada and was taking him to the police vehicle through an agriculture field, when Baindada's elder brother Kishnaram and others drove a Jeep towards the policemen in order to hit them. They attacked the policemen and managed to free Babulal, the SHO said.

One man identified as Mahipal, who had alerted Babulal and his brother about the police movement, has been arrested and others are being looked for, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021