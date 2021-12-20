BSF jawan injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

A BSF jawan was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Balakote area when the jawan was on patrol duty, they said.

He has been hospitalised, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)