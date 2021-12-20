Left Menu

Moneylender shot dead in Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old moneylender was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Loni area here on Monday, police said. The assailants fired in the open after killing him, creating panic in the area.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:07 IST
A 30-year-old moneylender was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Loni area here on Monday, police said. The assailants fired in the open after killing him, creating panic in the area. The incident took place around 11.20 am in Ankur Vihar Colony. The victim has been identified as Vikas and the incident took place when he was going to his office in Pooja Colony, Loni Circle Officer Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

Four attackers on two motorcycles were waiting for him and when he reached near a farmhouse, they fired at him.

He was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area has been obtained and police are probing the case from different angles, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

