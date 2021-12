Belarus says diplomat badly hurt in 'attack' at London embassy

Belarus said on Monday that one of its diplomats was badly hurt during an incident at its embassy in London in which a group of people damaged the facade of the building before physically attacking some of its diplomats.

In a statement on its website, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned a British diplomat in Minsk to protest over the incident on Sunday evening and demand an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)