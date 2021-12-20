Left Menu

U.S. Customs bans fifth Malaysian glove maker over alleged forced labour

Baskaran, told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/an-audit-gave-all-clear-others-alleged-slavery-2021-05-19 that audit reports from 2019 and 2020 showed "we did not practice any form of forced labour or modern slavery." About a month after the Malaysian raids, CBP opened investigations into Brightway, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:19 IST
U.S. Customs bans fifth Malaysian glove maker over alleged forced labour

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has banned imports from Malaysian glove manufacturer Brightway Group over suspected forced labour practices, the agency said on Monday.

It is the sixth ban in 18 months on a Malaysian company, and the fifth from the country's glove manufacturing sector since September 2019. Brightway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CBP issued a withhold release order, instructing U.S. ports of entry to detain disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by three companies in the group - Brightway Holdings, Laglove and Biopro - from Monday. The action was taken based on "information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labour in that entity's manufacturing operations," it said in a statement.

CBP said it identified 10 of the 11 International Labour Organization's indicators of forced labor during its investigation into Brightway. In December last year, Malaysian officials raided Brightway's facilities and found workers living in shipping containers, under conditions so squalid that human resources minister M. Saravanan later likened them to "modern slavery."

Asked in May about the raids, the company's managing director, G. Baskaran, told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/an-audit-gave-all-clear-others-alleged-slavery-2021-05-19 that audit reports from 2019 and 2020 showed "we did not practice any form of forced labour or modern slavery." About a month after the Malaysian raids, CBP opened investigations into Brightway, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021