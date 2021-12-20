Left Menu

3 arrested with smack worth Rs 2.5 crore in UP village

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were arrested on Monday with smack worth about Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said.

Maroof, Mohammad Shahim, and Mohammad Mustkeem were arrested from Balchhait village in Jaidpur area here with 1.8 kg smack, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said. The three were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to jail after interrogation.

They also revealed names of some people of the area, who are involved in narcotics trade, police said, adding that attempts are on to nab them.

