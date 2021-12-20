Man held in Vadodara in child pornography case on info shared by US-based organisation: police

A man was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat in connection with an online child pornography case based on a cyber tipline shared by a US-based organisation, police said on Monday. Based on the information provided by the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Vadodara cyber crime police arrested one Saddam Sheikh for allegedly exchanging online content related to child pornography.

Sheikh was tracked down using human intelligence and technical sources. He initially denied his involvement in any such exchange of child pornographic materials, police said.

When the deleted materials on his seized mobile phone were retrieved using cyber forensic tools, several videos related to child pornography were recovered, a Vadodara cybercrime police official said.

An FIR was registered against Sheikh under section 67 (B) of the Information and Technology (Amendment) Act 2000, related to publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts etc. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

The NCMEC, a US-based private, non-profit organisation, acts as a resource centre that provides technical details regarding online child pornography and sexual exploitation to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in India, which then passes on the details to the respective cyber crime police for action.

