UK PM Johnson will not announce more COVID restrictions today - The Sun

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not preparing to announce any further COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, the Sun newspaper reported.
Johnson is currently hosting a virtual cabinet meeting.
