HC directs Delhi govt to remove illegal religious structure

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed a petition seeking to remove a religious structure in Defence Colony in South Delhi over illegal encroachment. Justice Rekha Palli directed Station House Officer (SHO) concerned that idols and structure should be placed before nearby temple so that sanctity of it remained maintained and sentiments of Hindus should be respected.

The Court directed the Delhi government to remove the encroachment of idols and structure within 10 days and directed Delhi Police to provide assistance in this activity. The Court noted that report filed by SHO concerned disclosed that no religious practice, prayers or priest is worshipping at that place.

Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Anupam Srivastava urged the Court to grant more time to authorities concerned to send the proposal for demolition to the religious committee in a proper format. The Court said it did not find any merit in the submission of the respondent.

The Court said that it did not see any reason why the encroachment should be allowed to continue. The Court also cited the Supreme Court order which had already directed that no unauthorized construction will be permitted in the name of religious structure.

"The whole city is taken for a ride for so many years," the Court remarked. Earlier, the Delhi HC had expressed unhappiness with the Delhi government on dealing with issues relating to illegal encroachment in Defence Colony and said that one cannot just make a structure of five bricks and an idol and say that it's a temple.

Delhi Government counsel had told the court that there may be a law and order concern, therefore, the religious committee is needed to look into it. The court had remarked that like this, anyone will make a structure outside High Court overnight and then they will have to ask the religious committee regarding this.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Viraht Sahni who was represented by Senior Advocate P.V. Kapur, with lawyers Kaveri Kapur, and Jitender Kumar. The petitioner has sought direction from the respondent to remove the illegal encroachment in form of a temple in front of his property.

Delhi Government had earlier submitted that it is conscious of its duty and has already planned to demolish the illegal encroachment at the said site and need requisite police assistance to carry out the said demolition. Police had submitted that it will render the necessary assistance to the government to carry out the proposed demolition drive. (ANI)

