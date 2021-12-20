UP cop suspended for justifying bribe in video

A sub-inspector (SI) was suspended on Monday after a video emerged in which he was allegedly seen justifying taking bribe from people for doing their work.

''If police takes money, it also does the work. Go to some other department, they will take money but they won’t do your work,'' SI Umesh Tripathi, posted at Bighapur Police Station, was reportedly heard saying in the video made during a programme here. The video was stated to be of November 29, when a police programme was held at a local school.

''There is no better department than police. Look at teachers, they teach from home, stay at home for six months on leave. When there is COVID, they again don’t go to school,'' the SI added in the video.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shahi Shekhar Singh said a probe into the video has been ordered and will be conducted by Circle officer, Bighapur.

''The CO will give his report about the video, where it was shot and when,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)