US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Omicron's spread stokes fears of tighter curbs

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.32 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 35,222.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 32.74 points, or 0.71%, at 4,587.90, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 236.68 points, or 1.56%, to 14,933.00 at the opening bell.

