Journey of development can't stop, says Jitendra Singh on J-K power dept employees strike

Regarding the strike by Power Department employees in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said the journey of development cannot stop.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:14 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Regarding the strike by Power Department employees in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said the journey of development cannot stop. Speaking to the media here in New Delhi, Singh said, "The journey of development cannot stop. Those employees who are on strike have to be addressed by the government, and I am sure they will do that."

Earlier, on Sunday, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer had said that the power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed the administration to ensure the same. The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer had also written to the Indian Army seeking assistance for the restoration of electricity supply following a strike by the electricity department personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

