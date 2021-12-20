U.S. Under Secretary of State Zeya designated as Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:42 IST
U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya was designated as the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
"She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14", Blinken said.
