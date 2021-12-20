U.S. Under Secretary of State Zeya designated as Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues

U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya was designated as the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

"She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14", Blinken said.

