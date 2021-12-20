Russia expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
20-12-2021
Russia on Monday said it was expelling two German diplomats in retailiation for similar expulsions by Germany.
Berlin last week expelled two Russian diplomats after a German court found Moscow had ordered the killing of a former Chechen militant, who was murdered in broad daylight in a Berlin park.
Russia denied any wrongdoing.
