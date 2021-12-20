Left Menu

Russia expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:42 IST
  • Russia

Russia on Monday said it was expelling two German diplomats in retailiation for similar expulsions by Germany.

Berlin last week expelled two Russian diplomats after a German court found Moscow had ordered the killing of a former Chechen militant, who was murdered in broad daylight in a Berlin park.

Russia denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

