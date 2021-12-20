Over 5 lakh COVID-19 tests being conducted per day in state: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday informed that more than five lakh COVID-19 tests per day are being done in the state in view of the new Omicron variant. Speaking at the "Janta Darbar" meeting today, Kumar said, "So far, no Omicron case has been reported in our state. We are prepared and arrangements have been made. Over five lakh COVID-19 tests per day are also being conducted in the state at present."

Earlier on December 14, Kumar also inaugurated the Command and Control Centre of the Health Department at Vikas Bhawan. Speaking at the event, he said, "We are highly alert in view of the Omicron threat. Till now, over 9 crore COVID-19 vaccinations have been done in Bihar. We will achieve 100 per cent vaccination soon." A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

