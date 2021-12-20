Left Menu

MP: Three persons held with leopard skin, bones in Mandla

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:50 IST
MP: Three persons held with leopard skin, bones in Mandla
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested allegedly with leopard skin and bones in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off on Sunday, the three, identified as Narendra Markam (30), Bhupat Marko (27) and Surjeet (35), all residents of Gaitra village under Bichhiya police station limits, were held, Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput said.

On being searched, a three-foot long leopard skin and bones were found from the three motorcycle-borne men, he said.

A case under Wildlife Protection Act has been registered, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021