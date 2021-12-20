MP: Three persons held with leopard skin, bones in Mandla

Three persons have been arrested allegedly with leopard skin and bones in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off on Sunday, the three, identified as Narendra Markam (30), Bhupat Marko (27) and Surjeet (35), all residents of Gaitra village under Bichhiya police station limits, were held, Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput said.

On being searched, a three-foot long leopard skin and bones were found from the three motorcycle-borne men, he said.

A case under Wildlife Protection Act has been registered, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)