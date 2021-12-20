Trump sues N.Y. Attorney General to block probe of his businesses

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to stop her civil fraud investigation into his business.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Syracuse, New York, comes as James' office seeks to question Trump as it probes whether his company, the Trump Organization, manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

