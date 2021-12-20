Trump sues N.Y. Attorney General to block probe of his businesses
Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to stop her civil fraud investigation into his business.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Syracuse, New York, comes as James' office seeks to question Trump as it probes whether his company, the Trump Organization, manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's media company says raised USD 1bn from investors
Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators
U.S. congressman Nunes will leave Congress to head Trump media venture
SPAC tied to Trump's social media venture receives U.S. regulatory inquiries
Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary