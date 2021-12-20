Left Menu

WTO to review EU case against Russian measures on state enterprises

A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. WTO member states can only block a panel request once.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:01 IST
WTO to review EU case against Russian measures on state enterprises

A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27-member EU, has said that Russia since 2015 has gradually expanded restrictions aimed at replacing foreign goods and services in procurement contracts. [nL1N2OV1HQ

The Commission has argued that this has happened through a mixture of restrictions including minimum quotas for domestic products and price preferences for state-related entities. Russia has expressed confidence that its measures fully comply with its WTO obligations.

Brussels submitted its first request for a panel at the WTO dispute settlement body last month but Russia used its veto right to block it. WTO member states can only block a panel request once. Typically, it takes about 45 days to appoint a panel and then a report is due within 6-9 months. However, many recent rulings have been delayed beyond that timeframe.

Either of the parties may appeal the findings but, since the WTO's top appeals body is paralysed, this would slip into a legal void.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021